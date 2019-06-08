Moldovan President Refuses to Resign Despite Democratic Party's Pressure

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon has stated that he would not give in to pressure on him to step down, despite the relevant calls from the pro-European Democratic Party.
"In the coming hours and days there will be a serious pressure, first of all on me, I am pressured to resign. I know that members of parliament are preparing a lot of demonstrations, prepare [relevant] video clips, but I will not surrender", Dodon said.
According to the president, his opponents want his resignation as in this case there will be no one to approve the candidacy of prime minister if the talks to form a coalition government succeeds.
He also welcomed the efforts of the Socialist Party and the opposition ACUM bloc to "bring the procedure of electing the parliament’s leadership to the end".
"We are entering an important historical period for Moldova, I understand my role", the president added.
Dodon later noted that he had held meetings with Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov; the head of the EU Delegation to Moldova, Peter Michalko; and the deputy chief of the US Embassy in Chisinau, Martin McDowell, to discuss the potential danger of destabilisation in the country.
The statement comes after Democratic Party deputy chairman Andrian Candu said earlier in the day that the party would organise protests to force the president to resign, accusing the latter of betrayal and calling for new presidential elections to be held in fall, along with the parliamentary elections. Candu claimed that "until yesterday", the Democrats and Dodon’s Socialist Party were involved in talks to form a government coalition after the February indecisive parliamentary elections. The Democrats, however, could not agree to the Socialists' "unacceptable" conditions, including the country’s federalisation, which the party sees as the nation’s betrayal, according to the politician.
Earlier on Saturday, the Socialists and ACUM, however, managed to sign a cooperation agreement.
After the 24 February parliamentary elections, Moldovan lawmakers were unable to elect the parliament's speaker and form its governing bodies as three main parties in the parliament could not reach an agreement on the government. Out of the 101 seats in the legislature, the Party of Socialists, which supports Dodon and rapprochement with Russia, got 35, while the pro-European ACUM bloc won 26. The former ruling Democratic Party won 30 and the SOR Party won 7. The last three seats went to independent lawmakers.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)