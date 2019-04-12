Moldovan President Says Snap Parliamentary Elections Could Be Held This Fall

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon believes that early parliamentary elections in the country may take place in October-November 2019 if a coalition is not formed by June.

"If the parliament does not elect a speaker by 21 June, no law will be approved. In this case, I appeal to the Constitutional Court, a response will be received by mid-July and I can issue a decree on snap elections. In this case, election campaign could be held from 1 August to 1 October or [we can] give people a rest and start from 1 September and then finish by 1 November", Dodon told the RTR Moldova TV channel on Friday.

Dodon noted that it was almost impossible to hold snap election earlier. The situation is complicated by the fact that local election in Moldova were expected to be held this summer, but their date is usually set by the parliament. The president expressed concern that there could be no local election in Moldova in 2019.

As a result of the election that took place on 24 February, four parties won parliamentary mandates in Moldova's general election. The Party of Socialists, which is supporting Dodon and close cooperation with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union, gained 35 mandates. The pro-European ACUM bloc got 26 mandates, the Democratic Party secured 30, and the SOR Party – 7. Besides, three independent candidates also joined the parliament.

As none of the parties managed to secure the parliamentary majority in the 101-member Moldovan parliament, a new coalition must be formed in order to create a new government.

