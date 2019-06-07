Danish Stand on Nord Stream 2 Contradicts European Laws - Schroeder

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Denmark puts at risk timely completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe, and Danish policy contradicts European laws, Gerhard Schroeder, the former German chancellor and the head of Nord Stream 2 operator's board of directors, said on Friday.

"Nord Stream 2 could be put into operation in the end of the year already in order to ensure safe deliveries of natural gas to Europe. However, there is a problem. For many months already, Danish policy has been putting at risk timely completion of the project", Schroeder said at a business breakfast dedicated to Nord Stream 2, held at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Danish stand on the Nord Stream 2 could be explained by Washington's pressure, Schroeder suggested.

"This is certainly related to political pressure by the United States and Ukraine, and I can say this frankly. We have seen how the previous Danish government expressed its opposition to the project, through this pressure. Thus, Denmark takes a stance against partner countries — Germany and the European Union. Moreover, this impedes sustainable deliveries of gas to Europe and contradicts the existing European legislation", Schroeder said.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the building of a twin pipeline, which will deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas directly to Germany and other European countries.

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the pipeline so far.

SPIEF began on Thursday and will last through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.