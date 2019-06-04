Merkel Says Supports Nord Stream 2 Pipeline for Russian Gas Delivery to Europe

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she supported BDI's stand that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian natural gas to Europe was necessary, given German initiative to stop using nuclear and coal energy.

Germany will have to alter its energy policies in order to ensure secure energy supply and new policies will be introduced until the end of the year, Merkel said on Tuesday at a conference of the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

"If we stop using nuclear and coal energy, we have to switch to using gas as a source of energy. This is why I have always said that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be built, apart from transit through Ukraine. We share stands on this matter," the German leader noted.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the building of a twin pipeline, which will deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas directly to Germany and other European countries.

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the pipeline so far.