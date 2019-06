On the first day of his visit to London, Donald Trump and his spouse Melania met Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family. Shortly after that, they paid a visit to Westminster Abbey.

US President Donald Trump is attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday as part of his three-day trip to the UK.

The event comes after Trump visited Westminster Abbey and had tea with Prince Charles.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who recently announced her resignation, which will take place on 7 June.

