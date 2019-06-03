Donald Trump Arrives at Buckingham Palace (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump arrives with First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace in London, to be greeted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Donald Trump is set to take part in several state events during his three-day visit, including a formal banquet organised by Queen Elizabeth II in his honour on Monday.

On Tuesday, Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who recently announced her resignation, effective 7 June. The next day, Trump will attend events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the anniversary of the invasion of Normandy in World War II.

