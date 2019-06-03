Donald Trump Arrives at Buckingham Palace (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is set to take part in several state events during his three-day visit, including a formal banquet organised by Queen Elizabeth II in his honour on Monday.
On Tuesday, Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who recently announced her resignation, effective 7 June. The next day, Trump will attend events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the anniversary of the invasion of Normandy in World War II.
