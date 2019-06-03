UK's May Hopes Trump’s Visit to UK to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May is looking forward to the upcoming state visit of US President Donald Trump, hoping it will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries, May’s office said Sunday.

May said that Trump's visit would be an opportunity to further strengthen the close partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States.

US President has already made several remarks ahead of his full state visit to the UK. He said that Britain's next Prime Minister should "walk away" from trying to clinch a Brexit deal with the EU if Brussels fails to yield to the UK's demands. Trump also urged London to "sue" the EU in order to give Britain greater "ammunition" in the Brexit talks.

Trump will begin his three-day visit on Monday, during which he is expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, and hold talks with May.

Last month, Theresa May announced that she would step down as the Tory leader on 7 June and that she will continue to lead the government until her successor is chosen.