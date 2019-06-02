Bonjour Cristiano! PSG Reportedly Offer Ronaldo €50mln MEGA-Contract

Cristiano Ronaldo had a strong first season with Juventus, and although the Portugal international was unable to guide the team to Champions League success, he was instrumental as Juventus secured their eighth successive Scudetto.

Spain has produced some potentially ground-shaking transfer news, with Diario Gol reporting that PSG have presented a lucrative offer to Juventus in a bid to sign their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The reports suggest PSG is ready to dish out €140mln to the Bianconeri for the Portuguese forward, as well as offering the star player himself €50m per season, which is 20 million euros more per year than Juventus pay him.

​Reportedly, the celebrated forward himself has considered the offer, although the possible transfer is linked with two other names: PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Ligue 1 champions PSG are on the hunt for candidates to replace Neymar, as the Brazilian is attempting a return to Barcelona this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe also fuelled speculation surrounding his future on Sunday, saying that he wants “responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere”.

Mbappe has been regularly linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, and though PSG confirmed his stay, coach Tomas Tuchel has remained sceptical about the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

If the two were indeed to leave, this would ignite the club’s attempts to lure Cristiano Ronaldo by offering wages he couldn’t say no to.

In the quest for new challenges, Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, after winning three consecutive Champions League titles with the club.

Juventus signed Cristiano seeking impetus to lift the coveted UCL trophy. However, the Bianconeri crashed out in the quarter-finals this year.

The forward had a strong debut season with Juventus, registering 28 goals and 13 assists, and will hope to help the club go further in the Champions League next season, with Juve surely reluctant to give up the player.

However, if the rumours surrounding the 34-year-old prove true, the enticing PSG contract offer could transform the situation completely.

In the immediate future, however, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear at the UEFA Nation's League semi-final clash between Portugal and Switzerland on 5 June.