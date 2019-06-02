Register
16:38 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a friendly soccer match between the Juventus A and B teams, in Villar Perosa, near Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug.12, 2018

    Bonjour Cristiano! PSG Reportedly Offer Ronaldo €50mln MEGA-Contract

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Cristiano Ronaldo had a strong first season with Juventus, and although the Portugal international was unable to guide the team to Champions League success, he was instrumental as Juventus secured their eighth successive Scudetto.

    Spain has produced some potentially ground-shaking transfer news, with Diario Gol reporting that PSG have presented a lucrative offer to Juventus in a bid to sign their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

    The reports suggest PSG is ready to dish out €140mln to the Bianconeri for the Portuguese forward, as well as offering the star player himself €50m per season, which is 20 million euros more per year than Juventus pay him.

    ​Reportedly, the celebrated forward himself has considered the offer, although the possible transfer is linked with two other names: PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    Ligue 1 champions PSG are on the hunt for candidates to replace Neymar, as the Brazilian is attempting a return to Barcelona this summer.

    Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe also fuelled speculation surrounding his future on Sunday, saying that he wants “responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere”.

    Mbappe has been regularly linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, and though PSG confirmed his stay, coach Tomas Tuchel has remained sceptical about the futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Juventus FC at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium in Madrid on February 20, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
    WATCH Ronaldo Mock Atletico Madrid Fans After Juventus Defeat
    If the two were indeed to leave, this would ignite the club’s attempts to lure Cristiano Ronaldo by offering wages he couldn’t say no to.

    In the quest for new challenges, Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, after winning three consecutive Champions League titles with the club.

    Juventus signed Cristiano seeking impetus to lift the coveted UCL trophy. However, the Bianconeri crashed out in the quarter-finals this year.

    The forward had a strong debut season with Juventus, registering 28 goals and 13 assists, and will hope to help the club go further in the Champions League next season, with Juve surely reluctant to give up the player.

    However, if the rumours surrounding the 34-year-old prove true, the enticing PSG contract offer could transform the situation completely.

    In the immediate future, however, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear at the UEFA Nation's League semi-final clash between Portugal and Switzerland on 5 June.

    Related:

    Barcelona Ace Lionel Messi Drops BOMBSHELL About Cristiano Ronaldo
    Ronaldo Calls Messi Best Player, Reveals His Top-5 Footballers List
    Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser's Lawyers Track Down His Italy Address - Reports
    Ronaldo Says Lionel Messi Partly to Blame for Embarrassing Liverpool Defeat
    Tags:
    transfer, football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), FC Barcelona, FC Real Madrid, Juventus, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Italy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse