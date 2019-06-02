Register
15:28 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Royal Navy Submarine HMS Talent Conducts Surfacing Drills in Scotland

    Three Sailors Test Positive for Cocaine, Get Booted Off Royal Navy Nuclear Sub

    © Flickr / UK Ministry of Defence
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The scandal aboard the HMS Vengeance bears close resemblance to a similar incident that occurred just two months ago, when seven misbehaving sailors were tossed off another Royal Navy sub, the HMS Talent.

    Three sailors aboard the Royal Navy's HMS Vengeance submarine, which is equipped with 16 nuclear missiles, have been caught snorting cocaine, The Mail on Sunday revealed.

    Last night, the Royal Navy said: “The Ministry of Defence has a zero-tolerance drugs policy and will not tolerate misuse of drugs by service personnel in any form or at any time. Any personnel caught taking drugs will be discharged."

    The seamen failed their Compulsory Drug Test for the Class-A substance while on a top-secret mission and were promptly booted off the 15,900-tonne vessel after it had docked at a US military port in Florida.

    British soldiers board the Royal Navy warship HMS Albion, background, at Santander's port, northern Spain, on Tuesday, April 20, 2010. The warship came to take back to England nearly 800 British soldiers and civilians stranded by the volcanic ash cloud.
    © AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos
    UK Royal Navy Leads Its LARGEST Task Force in Europe in Decades
    The offenders’ urine samples were examined while they were still on duty, and the seamen were removed from the HMS Vengeance the moment she returned to Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde at Faslane, Scotland.

    Military sources claimed the three sailors were not the only culprits on board the sub, with a larger group of crew members having also indulged in cocaine during a ‘run ashore’, but they'd prudently consumed copious amounts of water to flush the drug out of their system, allowing them to pass the CDT.

    No comment has been offered by the Royal Navy regarding this claim.

    The cocaine scandal aboard the HMS Vengeance scandal bears close resemblance to a similar incident that occurred just two months ago, when The Mail on Sunday revealed how seven cocaine-snorting sailors were kicked off another Royal Navy sub — the HMS Talent — after testing positive while on duty.

    The latest drug-related incident has created shockwaves as it occurred aboard a particularly lethal sub.

    The 150 metre-long vessel — the youngest of the Royal Navy’s Vanguard class — carries Trident nuclear missiles with a range of 7,500 miles, which can reach a speed of 13,600 mph and pack a destructive force estimated to be equivalent to eight times the atomic blast that struck Hiroshima in WWII.

    Vengeance sails with a crew of 121 including 14 officers, with the Royal Navy declining to reveal the ranks of the drug-abusing seaman, who are nevertheless understood to be from the lower ranks.

    The Royal Navy maintains a literal interpretation of the Ministry of Defence’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards drug abuse, with commanders granting a reprieve only if sailors can prove they were unaware of consuming a banned substance.

    Last year saw a series of exposés in The Mail on Sunday about drug-abuse in the Army, where it was revealed that some repeat offenders were given third chances due to the fact that regiments were already under-manned.

    At the time former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson responded by ordering regimental commanders to clamp down on second chances to young soldiers caught taking banned substances.

    Vanguard class vessels have hit the headlines before, when a test-firing of a £17 million Trident II D5 missile from a British submarine, the HMS Vanguard, off the coast of Florida last year malfunctioned.

    War ships of the NATO Standing Maritime Group-2 take part in a military drill on the Black Sea. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
    UK Royal Navy Reconnaissance Ship Enters Black Sea (PHOTOS)
    Officers were forced to over-ride its guidance system and crash it harmlessly into the sea.

    At the time, UK PM Theresa May came under pressure to come clean in the House of Commons about the failure of the Trident missile test after MPs accused her of covering up the truth before a crucial parliamentary vote on renewing the nuclear deterrent.

    Details of the incident were revealed by the Sunday Times, which claimed Downing Street knew about the error when the PM proposed a motion in Parliament on renewing Trident five days into her tenure at No 10.

    Related:

    UK Royal Navy Leads Its LARGEST Task Force in Europe in Decades
    Magician's Assistant & Royal Navy Reservist: Meet UK's 1 Female Defence Minister
    UK Defence Secretary Big Fan of Royal Navy Being Equipped With 'Jet Packs'
    UK Deploys Royal Navy to English Channel to Curb Wave of Illegal Migration
    Tags:
    zero-tolerance policy, Class A drugs, sailors, nuclear missiles, cocaine, Trident II (D5) missile, Trident, British Royal Navy, House of Commons, Gavin Williamson, Theresa May, Downing Street, Florida, Scotland, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zig Zag by Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse