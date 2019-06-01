Trump Says He Was Surprised by Meghan Markle’s ‘Nasty’ Comments About Him

US President Donald Trump said in a new interview he was surprised to learn that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made “nasty” comments about him, yet noted that it was great to have an American princess.

Speaking to the British outlet The Sun ahead of his state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump said he was not aware that Markle had called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said.

When told that Markle threatened to leave for Canada if he won in 2016, Trump responded by saying that “a lot of people are moving here (to the US).”

Markle will miss next week’s functions while on maternity with three-week-old son Archie and will not meet with Trump during his visit. Trump told The Sun that he didn’t know he would not be meeting Markle, and said: “I hope she is OK.”

He also suggested that Markle, an American-born actress, will succeed as a member of the royal family, predicting that she will make “a very good” American princess.

Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will reportedly join Trump for a private lunch, as will Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Trump will also meet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles and, as he told the outlet, will bring all four of his grown-up children and their spouses to share the experience.