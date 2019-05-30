Assange Supporters Rally Outside Court As He Faces 2nd Extradition Hearing

LONDON (Sputnik) - Dozens of supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gathered on Thursday in front of Westminster Magistrate Court in London where the second hearing over his extradition is about to begin.

The people are holding bright placards with different slogans such as "Free Julian Assange," "1984 is So Yesterday," "Free Assange, Jail War Criminals," "Defend Free Speech," "Hands off Assange," "Free Assange, free press."

The hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court is to consider two extradition requests: the one of Sweden, where Assange is wanted on sexual assault charges, and the other of the United States over charges of a cyber attack on a government computer that led to a massive leak of classified data.

The hearing will be held after WikiLeaks earlier in the day expressed concerns about Assange's condition as he had been moved to a health ward of a high-security prison, Belmarsh, where he has been serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail in 2012.

Julian Assange was arrested in London on 11 April after his asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy was revoked. The whistleblower asked for asylum back in 2012 after rape allegations were made against him in Sweden. Assange has repeatedly denied all the accusations, saying that they were just a pretext for his extradition to Sweden and subsequently to the United States, where — under the US law- he may face up to 175 years behind bars.