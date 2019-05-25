Register
06:00 GMT +325 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019

    ‘Counting on You’: Assange Calls For Help in a Letter Sent from Prison

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    131

    The WikiLeaks founder has sent letters to several independent journalists. In one letter, he calls on people of the world to stand in his defence, because he has been stripped of all means to prepare his defence.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, now imprisoned in Belmarsh prison in the UK, has sent letters to several independent journalists, one of whom shared the letter with Bristol-based news website The Canary.

    In the letter, which is said to have been handwritten on purpose, Assange complains he's been cut off from "all ability to prepare to defend" himself, including having no laptop, no Internet connection and even no library access.

    According to the letter, he has to wait for "weeks" to arrange for a phone call. The "catch-22" is that everyone who calls Assange gets their details checked; besides, the authorities record and screen all calls except for his conversations with lawyers.

    ​"The other side? A superpower that has been preparing for 9 years, with hundreds of people and untold millions spent on the case," Assange writes, followed by a call for people outside to stand in his defence.

    "I am defenceless and am counting on you and others of good character to save my life," the letter says. "I am unbroken, albeit literally surrounded by murderers, but, the days where I could read and speak and organize to defend myself, my ideas, and my people are over until I am free! Everyone else must take my place."

    The New York Times building in New York, NY across from the Port Authority.
    Haxorjoe
    MSM Needs to Protect Assange, Not Only Themselves, From Espionage Act
    Assange directly accuses "regrettable elements" in the US government who "hate the truth" of trying to cheat their way into organizing his extradition and death sentence in the US, before reminding readers that he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize seven times for his journalism work.

    "Truth, ultimately, is all we have," Assange concludes.

    Assange currently is serving a 50 week term for skipping bail — a sentence a UN working group called "disproportionate retribution for a minor violation." The United States has indicted Assange on 17 new charges under the Espionage Act, which might result in about 175 years in prison.

    Currently, the UK is faced with two conflicting extradition requests — from the US and from Sweden, where Assange is still being accused of sexual assault.

    On 3rd June, the UK court will conduct a hearing on Assange's extradition to Sweden. The US extradition request will be reviewed on 12 June, according to a Gizmodo report.

    Related:

    Assange Charged: ‘A Horrifying Precedent for Journalists Globally’ - Commentator
    New US Charges Against Assange to Mute Media, Destroy First Amendment – Journo
    Assange’s Lawyer: Ecuador Embassy Evidence Could Have Been Planted After Arrest
    Julian Assange Charged With Espionage: Is True Journalism Under Attack, Heresy?
    US Declared War on Journalism - Snowden on New Charges Against Julian Assange
    Committee to Protect Journalists Condemns New Charges Against Assange in US
    Tags:
    extradition, prison, letter, Julian Assange, Sweden, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    This Week in Pictures: 18 May - 24 May
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse