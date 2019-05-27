Hundreds of German Soldiers ‘Unfit for Service’ After Foreign Missions – Report

The state of the German military has repeatedly been a subject of controversy amid regular reports of equipment and supply problems, as well as complaints of underfunding.

800 German soldiers are currently unfit for service due to their participation in military operations abroad, Bild reports.

The magazine specifically referred to the German army’s operations in Afghanistan, Mali and other countries which have a negative impact on the health of the Bundeswehr servicemen.

Bild quoted unnamed sources in the German Defence Ministry as saying that these servicemen are now undergoing a medical rehabilitation programme and that after completing the programme, they will be able to resume service.

In addition, Bild reported that last year, a total of 279 German soldiers returned from overseas operations with mental health problems.

This comes after last year’s survey, published by the parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces, Hans-Peter Bartels, claimed that shortfalls in the Bundeswehr’s personnel and equipment are “dramatically” hindering its readiness for combat.

“The army’s readiness to deploy has not improved in recent years, but instead has got even worse. At the end of the year six out of six submarines were not in use. At times, not one of the 14 Airbus A-400M could fly”, the reports argued.

In October 2018, German media reported that none of the newly-developed assault rifles expected to replace the G36 rifle met the Germany army's expectations.

Earlier, problems were reported with the military's existing equipment, including its Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Tornado combat jets, submarines, and other equipment, much of which has been described as being in a poor and “outdated” state.