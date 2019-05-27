Le Pen Calls for Dissolving Parliament as Her Party Wins France's EU Vote

PARIS (Sputnik) - Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally (RN) party, has called for dissolving the lower house after an exit poll showed that her party is on track to win the country’s European Parliament elections.

According to the ELABE exit poll, the RN party is leading in the Sunday election with 24.2 percent of votes, while President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche! (LREM) trails second with 22.4 percent.

"The president of the republic must draw conclusions […] There is at least one more thing, in my opinion, [to be done: that is] the dissolution of the National Assembly to make the voting system more democratic and finally representing the real opinion of the country", Le Pen said, broadcast live by the BFMTV channel.

She also noted that "the trust that the French have put in us, calling us the first party and… the movement of the future change, is a great honor".

In the 2014 European elections, Marine Le Pen’s party also topped the vote, having received 24.85 percent.

The LREM list in the current election is headed by Natalie Loiseau, a former minister for European affairs. The RN party’s top candidate is Jordan Bardella, aged 23.

