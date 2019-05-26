3 Russians Released From Hospital After Italy Bus Crash to Depart Home - Embassy

ROME (Sputnik) - The last three Russian nationals who remained hospitalized after their tour bus crashed in the province of Tuscany in Italy on Wednesday have been released and were taken to the airport to fly back to Russia, the Russian Embassy in Rome said.

"On 25 May, three Russian women that were injured in the bus accident, were released from the hospital in Sienna and were accompanied by diplomats from the [Russian] embassy to the airport, from where they flew back to Russia", the embassy tweeted on Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, at least one person died and 37 people were injured when a two-tiered tourist bus overturned on a highway near the town of Monteriggioni in central Tuscany.

Following the accident, a total of 33 people, with reportedly moderate injuries, were taken to two hospitals in the area. One woman died in the accident — a 40-year old woman who was the tour guide on the bus.

Citizens of Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Romania, Russia and Ukraine were among those injured in the crash. A Russian woman, who worked as a guide in Italy, died as a result of the tragedy.

The driver of a tourist bus Leonardo Santoro, 35, was arrested on Wednesday at the scene of the incident. The investigation dismissed, however, any intent in the actions of Santoro.

According to local media, during the questioning, investigators came to the conclusion that the tragedy had occurred as a result of the distracted driving. Santoro tried to set up an auto-radio while driving and was distracted from the situation on the road. He tested negative for alcohol.

