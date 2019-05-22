One Killed, 10 Injured in Tourist Bus Accident in Italy - Embassy (PHOTO, VIDEO)

ROME (Sputnik) - One person was killed and ten others injured on Wednesday in the central Italian province of Tuscany in a traffic accident involving a tourist bus, presumably carrying Russian nationals, a representative of the Russian Embassy in Italy told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary estimates, 10 people were injured and one person died. According to the Italian department for civil defense, the injured people were taken to Siena's hospitals. Embassy employees have left for Siena in order to communicate with those injured, offer every help they can and discover the circumstances behind the accident", the representative of the Russian Embassy in Italy said.

The Italian national body for civil protection told the embassy that at 9.30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT), a tourist bus, presumably carrying Russian nationals, got into a traffic accident as it was on its way from Florence to Siena.

According to the representative of the embassy, there were 60 people on board of the bus.