09:01 GMT +325 May 2019
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

    NATO Adopts New Strategy to Counter “Russia’s Nuclear Threat” – Report

    © Sputnik / Aleksei Vitvitsky
    Europe
    0 03

    Moscow has repeatedly denied plans to attack any NATO member state and insists that the alliance has continued to allege that Russia poses a threat in order to increase its military presence along Russia's borders.

    The German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag has quoted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as saying that the alliance’s new military strategy was adopted this week in response to what he described as “Russia’s nuclear threat”.

    Stoltenberg noted that “sometimes, it’s necessary to hammer out new military concepts” to maintain NATO’s security.

    READ MORE: NATO Concerned Over Norway's Insufficient Defence Spending as Russia’s Neighbor

    The strength of the alliance is “that we are able to change when necessary”, he said, adding that NATO’s new military strategy is “about significantly improving our military capabilities in difficult times” rather than “appeasing US President Donald Trump”.

    In April, Trump said that he would like to see NATO members pay at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defence – a shift from Trump’s speech last year when he told NATO leaders to increase defence spending to 4 percent of GDP, adding that the US pays 4.3 percent of its GDP on defence.

    Stoltenberg’s remarks come after he told officials at the Cyber Defence Pledge Conference in London on Thursday that NATO won’t hesitate to use all means necessary to respond to cyberattacks, moving forward.

    READ MORE: NATO Expansion in EU a Cold War Relic: Putin Says Russia Doesn't Want Arms Race

    He noted that NATO officials have agreed that a cyberattack could in the future trigger Article 5 of the bloc's founding treaty, which dictates that an attack against one member can and will be treated as an attack against the whole of the military alliance.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds up a ceremonial hammer at the start of a NATO-Georgia defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Stoltenberg Claims NATO's Stealth Fighter Jets May Degrade Russia's Air Defences
    Stoltenberg spoke after UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt’s speech at the conference, in which the latter specifically accused Russia of perpetrating cyberattacks on the infrastructure of several countries in a bid to find vulnerabilities. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations that it has carried out such attacks against other states.

    Russia has repeatedly expressed its concerns regarding an increased NATO military presence in Europe, including the alliance’s eastward expansion. The Kremlin has underscored that Russia poses no threat to other nations, but will not ignore actions which endanger its interests.

    According to Moscow, the alliance continues to allege that Russia poses a threat in order to expand its military clout along Russia's borders.

