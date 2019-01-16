Register
16 January 2019
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during annual news conference in Moscow, Russia December 20, 2018

    NATO Expansion in EU a Cold War Relic: Putin Says Russia Doesn't Want Arms Race

    Russia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Serbian media published Wednesday that Russia does not want a new arms race.

    “We will not close our eyes to US cruise missile deployment [in Europe] and its direct threat to our security. We will have to take efficient retaliatory measures. But as a responsible and sensible country, Russia is not interested in a new arms race”, he said.

    NATO and US flags flutter as U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter flies over the military air base in Siauliai, Lithuania, April 27, 2016.
    NATO Could Trigger Article 5 in Event of Alleged Russian Cyberattack - Reports
    According to the Russian president, Moscow sent to Washington in December certain proposals on maintaining the INF Treaty. Moreover, Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready for a serious dialogue with the United States on the whole strategic agenda.

    However, the United States seems to have a "dismantling" policy regarding global arms control, the president added.

    “Despite the US saying it wants to exit the INF, we are open to dialogue on how we can keep it in place. We sent a number of concrete proposals on the matter to the US in December. We are open to serious talks on the entire strategic agenda of our two countries,” Putin told two Serbian newspapers.

    He said the United States was trying to “dismantle the system of international agreements on arms control … or adhere to those clauses that serve their interests." “The announcement that they would quit the INF was another link in this chain of events,” Putin added.

    Donald Trump (File)
    INF Treaty: Trump Feels the Need to Show 'Aggressive' Stance to Russia – Scholar
    During the interview, Putin also urged Western partners to establish a dialogue based on the principles of international law. According to Putin, this is the key to keeping global peace and regional stability intact.

    “This situation is the result of continuing unilateral actions by the United States and several other Western countries, including their use of force. This has created a climate of confrontation and mistrust,” he said.

    “We are calling on Western colleagues to refrain from blackmail, threats and provocations and respect international laws and engage in dialogue between our countries based on the UN Charter. This is the only way to preserve peace,” he concluded.

    Putin also emphasized that NATO expansion in Europe is a destructive strategy, adding that this policy is "a Cold War relic." According to the president, NATO is currently trying to strengthen its position in the Balkans.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers a speech on European defence and transatlantic security at the German Marshall Fund think-tank in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2016.
    NATO Chief: February Deadline ‘Last Chance’ for Russia to Comply With INF Treaty
    Putin spoke with Serbian newspapers ahead of his trip to the Balkan country. He said that Serbia’s decision to become closer to the European Union would not hinder “multifaceted cooperation” between Moscow and Belgrade.

    “We respect the decision of the Serbian government to join the EU, and unlike Western partners we are not forcing Belgrade to choose between Russia and the EU,” he said.

    “We have been supplying [Serbia] with military equipment and weapons and assisting in their maintenance … We will continue developing this military-technical cooperation,” the Russian president promised.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told the Norwegian News Agency that the alliance is ready to use force if Russia misses the deadline of February 2 to remedy its alleged violations of the INF Treaty.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that "attempts to conduct dialogue in the form of ultimatums, recalling Russia's 'last chance,' as Stoltenberg said, run counter to statements that saving the treaty is the alliance's priority. On the contrary, such statements hinder addressing the situation via professional dialogue".

    Pershing II missiles
    Germany to Oppose New Missiles in Europe if US Scraps INF Treaty - Minister
    Moscow and Washington have repeatedly blamed each other for violating the 1987 nuclear pact, which banned ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 311 and 3,417 miles.

    US President Donald Trump said in October he wanted to pull the country from the deal but was persuaded by European allies in December to give Russia a 60-day grace period until mid-February to comply.

    Russia has rejected the accusations. It has complained about US weapons in Europe that can fire cruise missiles at ranges that breach the terms of the INF. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of refusing to address the mutual concerns together.

