Continuing UK Accusations Against Moscow in Skripal Case Regrettable - Embassy

LONDON (Sputnik) - The fact that the UK administration continues to mention Russia's aqlleged involvement in the Salisbury incident without providing any evidence is regrettable, an official from the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom told Sputnik.

"The fact that the British authorities continue to [mention] the unproven involvement of Russia in the poisoning [of Sergei Skripal and his daughter]… is regrettable", the official said, commenting on statements by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

On Monday Javid said that since the attack in Salisbury the Home Office had been reviewing laws related to "hostile state activity".

READ MORE: Skripals Obviously Isolated, Held Against Their Will – Russian Embassy in UK

In March 2018 former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping centre in Salisbury. London claimed they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and accused Moscow of staging the attack. Moscow has repeatedly refuted all accusations.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham UK Police Skripals Attack Interview Failed to Clarify Incident - Russian Embassy

On Monday, the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said it would file a new note to the UK Foreign Office asking it to confirm or deny the information that the Guardian newspaper provided in its recent report on the poisoning attack.

According to the paper, the prosecution believes that Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of poisoning the Skripals, had a "backup team".

Later on Monday, a police spokesperson said that the UK police continue to investigate the incident but were not going to disclose any further details or comments on the recent media report.

READ MORE: Skripals' Disappearance Proves UK Gov't Has Something to Hide — Lavrov