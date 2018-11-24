Skripals' Disappearance Proves UK Gov't Has Something to Hide - Lavrov

LISBON (Sputnik) - It is unclear where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia currently are, and this proves that the UK government and intelligence has "something to hide," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Where is Yulia Skripal, and where is her father — these are our main questions today. They have not been shown to the public for many months already," Lavrov said at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon.

Lavrov recalled that recently a new BBC documentary on the investigation into Skripal case had been released.

"The film has not revealed anything new concerning the understanding of what had in fact happened. But it is symptomatic that not a single word was said in this film on where these unfortunate people are, where Skripals are… I rule out that the journalist who was making the film on Skripals had not tried to get access to them. And such access had not been provided, as not a single word has been said about them [in the film]. This means only one thing — the UK government and the UK intelligence have something to hide," Lavrov said.

Former GRU officer Skripal, who was convicted of treason in Russia, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the UK city of Salisbury in early March. The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what the UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, which Moscow firmly refutes.

On September 5, UK prosecutors brought charges against two Russian citizens, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, under four articles of the criminal law, including the attempted murder via poisoning of the Skripals and UK police officer Nick Bailey in Salisbury. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she believes that the suspects work for the GRU, but failed to provide any evidence.