UK Home Office Refuses to Cooperate with Moscow on Skripals Case - Embassy

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Home Office has refused to satisfy the requests by Russia's Prosecutor General's Office to provide legal assistance in the probe into the nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK town of Salisbury, the Russian Embassy in London said Wednesday.

"After many reminders, the embassy received on September 25 a response from the British Home Office, which refuses to satisfy the requests by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office of March 29 and April 17 to provide legal assistance in the investigation of the criminal case opened in Russia over the murder attempt on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury," the embassy said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"To justify the refusal, the British side refers to paragraph 'b' of Article 2 of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of 1959. Under this clause, "the assistance may be refused if the requested Party considers that the execution of the request is likely to prejudice the sovereignty, security, public order or other essential interests of its country," the statement said.