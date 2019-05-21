Austria's FPO to Back No Confidence Vote in Chancellor Amid Scandal - Reports

According to online news outlet Oe24, FPO would support a vote of no confidence in Chancellor Kurz. Former Interior Minister Herbert Kickl told the outlet that the party would not call a motion itself, noting, however, that if there was a no-confidence vote, the FPO would withdraw support for Kurz.
The politician later stated that the woman was a Russian-speaking Latvian citizen, adding that the whole conversation was a trap.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, in the meantime, has called for snap parliamentary elections in the beginning of September to avoid a crisis.
