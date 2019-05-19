Register
17:37 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

    Analyst REVEALS Who Could Benefit From Austrian Vice-Chancellor Video Scandal

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The remarks come as Austrian prosecutors look into the video released by media outlets claiming that the country’s vice-chancellor allegedly discussed the possibility of getting help in elections with a purported Russian woman in 2017; this has already sparked a political crisis in Austria where early elections may be held in the near future.

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters on Sunday that it is necessary to find out who ordered the video showing former Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache allegedly discussing a possible acquisition of the Kronen Zeitung newspaper with a purportedly Russian woman.

    The news has already provoked a public uproar in Austria with the country’s President Alexander Van der Bellen describing the video that led to the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and broke the ruling coalition as “shameful”.

    READ MORE: EU Signals Sanctions Against Visegrad Group Over Migrant Quota Refusals

    British political analyst Marcus Godwyn noted that “the timing of this release and the nature of the media outlets who released it prompts the age old essential question in all such cases: ‘Cuo Bona’: who benefits?”

    Godwyn warned that this shouldn't be portrayed as “an Austrian Russiagate scandal” given that “nobody is trying to claim that Russia ‘meddled’ in the Austrian elections which occurred a few months after the video was filmed”.

    According to him, “it is clear that Austrian Russiagate is not the main purpose of this sting operation”.

    The analyst suggested that the matter should be seen in context of the Austrian government recently commenting that it should strengthen ties and cooperation with the Visegrad Group, which consists of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

    READ MORE: Visegrad Group Adopts Joint Declaration on EU Future — Polish Prime Minister

    “All these countries have opposed the recent massive wave of undocumented non-European, non-Christian immigrants forced on them by the EU and the EU's stated drive to lessen the power of nation states to the benefit of centralised power in Brussels.  This has inflamed the ire of many EU centrist barons as much as their allies across the Atlantic”, Godwyn pointed out.

    He referred to “EU central planners” who he claimed are unwilling to see “any strengthening of subgroups within the EU and especially those who oppose the EU strategy towards an EU super state or who dream of freeing their countries from the shackles of the anti-Russian sanctions and other negative consequences of the US, NATO, EU virtual (for the moment) war on Russia”.

    So it is safe to assume that it is “these groups who benefit from the sabotaging of this particular Austrian government”, according to Godwyn.

    Separately, he mentioned what he described as “relatively inexperienced Austrian politicians about whom I personally knew next to nothing” and who “until today clearly fell easily into a classic sting operation”. 

    “How it will play out and what the entire video will reveal remains to be seen but none should ever underestimate the power and cunning of those who seek world domination”, Godwyn concluded.

    READ MORE: Austria's Kurz Blasts Fellow Politicians Over Poem Likening Migrants to Rats

    The remarks come after Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen called for snap parliamentary elections to be held in the beginning of September. The statement was made following his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

    An Austrian Army soldier stands guard migrants lining up to get on a bus after they arrived at the border between Austria and Hungary near Heiligenkreuz, about 180 kms (110 miles) south of Vienna, Austria, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015
    © AP Photo / Christian Bruna
    Austria to Extend Border Controls With Hungary, Slovenia for 6 Months - Minister
    Earlier, Austrian media cited Kurz as saying that the he does not plan to remain in a coalition with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) after the video scandal involving former Austrian Vice-Chancellor and FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who announced his resignation due to the video scandal.

    On Friday, two German media outlets, Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung, reported, citing a video recording they obtained, that in 2017, Strache held talks on the possible acquisition of the Kronen Zeitung newspaper by an alleged niece of a Russian oligarch; a move was allegedly made to secure help in the legislative elections.

    Strache claimed during a Saturday press conference it was presumably a Latvian EU citizen who approached him and FPO Deputy Chairman Johann Gudenus back in 2017, saying that she wanted to buy the hunting lands of the Gudenus family. He stressed that no one in the party had ever seen this woman again and the party had never received any contributions from her.

    The views and opinions expressed by Marcus Godwyn are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany's Intelligence Agency Says Cooperation With Austria 'Risky' - Reports
    Austria Prosecutors to Check Video of Vice-Chancellor with Alleged Russian Woman
    Austria's Kurz Confident Country Will Be Able to Implement Nord Stream 2 Project
    Tags:
    video, scandal, resignation, elections, media, Heinz-Christian Strache, Sebastian Kurz, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse