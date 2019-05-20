Eiffel Tower Evacuated in Paris (PHOTO)

The Eiffel Tower, which is considered to be the French capital's major symbol, is visited by several millions of people annually.

The Eiffel Tower has been evacuated after a man was seen climbing the tower. The authorities have adviced people to postpone their visits until further notice.

According to Twitter users, police have arrived at the scene and are negotiating with the man. The district near the Eiffel Tower is currently cordoned off and secured by the police.

🇫🇷 La #tourEiffel est actuellement fermée jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Pour éviter une trop longue attente, nous conseillons à nos visiteurs de reporter leur visite.

🇬🇧 The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit. — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 20, 2019

​According to media reports, when the individual was detected, he was already on the second floor of the tower, 149 metres high.

Is he a Spider man? #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/6P8iqu7Idp — irfan (@simplyirfan) 20 мая 2019 г.

WHY WOULD YOU CLIMB UP THE EIFFEL TOWER pic.twitter.com/wynQOUl2vR — Paige (@PaigeMcSorley) 20 мая 2019 г.

The identity and the motivation of the "freerunner" remain unknown.

​It's not the first time when a man attempts to climb the tower. In 2015, James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras.