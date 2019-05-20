EC Follows 'in Disbelief' Scandal With Austria's FPO Leader - Spokesman

"Indeed, we followed in disbelief as a leader of a political party was seen negotiating access to media and institutions in exchange for funds from external benefactors who clearly do not have Europeans' best interests at heart. We do not feel that a comment from our side would be necessary," Schinas told reporters, when asked about Strache.
As a result of the scandal, Strache resigned as the vice-chancellor and the leader of FPO. Strache, who became vice-chancellor as the result of the 2017 vote, described the situation as a trap and political assassination.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen called on Sunday for the holding of a parliamentary snap election in the beginning of September.
