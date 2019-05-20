Danish Politician Sentenced for Throwing Orgies in 'Gangbang Scandal'

Per Zeidler organised at least 73 orgies between 2016 and 2017, which earned the Social Liberal party leader close to $50,000.

Per Zeidler, the former head of the Committee for Family Affairs at Syddjurs Municipality and the leader of his own party, has been charged with hosting sex parties across Denmark, the newspaper BT reported.

56-year-old Zeidler was charged with earning about DKK 326,000 (about $50,000) from 73 orgies held in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Vejle, Rødovre and Fredericia between April 2016 and November 2017.

While Zeidler and his 55-year-old accomplice acknowledged their responsibility for organising "gang bangs" in which about 50 women had sex with between eight and twelve men who paid for the delights, Zediler's defence tried to present his activity as a mobile swinger club.

"These were sex events where some women have volunteered of their own accord and have received a bonus in return", advocate Henrik Garlik told Danish Radio.

READ MORE: 'When You Finish Jacking Off': Danish Libertarians Seduce Voters on Pornhub

Senior prosecutor Birgitte Ernest described the business as "well organised" and "well-run".

"We have not seen cases of this scope in Denmark before, so it is second to none", she said.

While the so-called "gang bang scandal" first made national headlines in 2017, when Zeidler, the leader of the Social Liberal party he himself started with his son, had to leave all his assignments, the full scope of the charges has been revealed only now.

Over his career as a politician, Per Zeidler has switched parties several times. Having started as a member of the liberal-conservative Venstre party, he then switched to the more libertarian Liberal Alliance party, only to have later started a party of his own, the Social Liberal party.

READ MORE: Swedish Communists Shock With Spicy 'F**k EU Elections' Ad (VIDEO)