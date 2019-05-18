'It Will Ruin Me': UK GP May Lose Job for Asking Muslim Mum to Remove Her Veil

Dr. Keith Wolverson, a general practitioner, risks losing his job after he asked a Muslim woman to remove the niqab that was covering her face, the tabloid reported on Friday.
"I found it difficult to understand what the woman was saying behind her veil, so politely asked her to remove it. I needed to hear what was wrong with her daughter, so I could offer the safest possible care," Mirror Online cited him as saying.
Following the incident, the doctor stressed that he has been working in the medical field for over 20 years, and these claims could have a devastating impact to his career. "It will ruin me," the GP said.
