'It Will Ruin Me': UK GP May Lose Job for Asking Muslim Mum to Remove Her Veil

A UK doctor said that he struggled to hear the things that the Muslim woman was saying about the health of her child, which is why he asked her to remove the veil, according to Mirror Online.

Dr. Keith Wolverson, a general practitioner, risks losing his job after he asked a Muslim woman to remove the niqab that was covering her face, the tabloid reported on Friday.

"I found it difficult to understand what the woman was saying behind her veil, so politely asked her to remove it. I needed to hear what was wrong with her daughter, so I could offer the safest possible care," Mirror Online cited him as saying.

According to the general practitioner, the woman agreed to remove it during a consultation, when she was politely asked to do so by Dr. Wolverson. Nevertheless, when her husband arrived, the Muslim mother filed a complain to the General Medical Council (GMC) alleging that she was discriminated against.

Following the incident, the doctor stressed that he has been working in the medical field for over 20 years, and these claims could have a devastating impact to his career. "It will ruin me," the GP said.