Driverless Car Rams Into German Chancellor Merkel's Plane

The head of the German government had earlier been in the car and even talked to the driver. The newspaper Bild reported citing a source in the German military that the driver "was allegedly so fascinated" by the encounter with the Chancellor that she could have forgotten to put on the handbrake.

According to German tabloid Bild, a Renault Trafic with no driver crashed into the Bombardier Global 5000, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government aircraft, at the Dortmund Airport.

The car damaged the plane, while the crew on board remained unharmed. The newspaper reported that at the moment of the incident, the German Chancellor wasn't on the plane. Now, the chancellor will be transported back to Berlin by a helicopter.

Flughafen Dortmund: Transporter rammt Flieger der Kanzlerin https://t.co/LBUB2ui0tq pic.twitter.com/q22bvnWbog — SPIEGEL ONLINE (@SPIEGELONLINE) May 13, 2019

​Airport spokeswoman Davina Ungruhe noted that a further investigation will clarify why the car started moving and caused the collision.

The incident comes just a few weeks after the aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Berlin's Schönefeld Airport, and even touched the ground with both wings.