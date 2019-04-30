A Clear 'No': Merkel Dismisses Claims She Could Depart from Her Post Soon

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been rumoured to step down after she opted not to seek re-election as the leader of her Christian Democratic Union in 2018. Some predicted that Angela Merkel was going to resign before her term ends in 2021.

Angela Merkel has firmly rejected speculations of her possible resignation stressing that she is not planning to announce her departure at the upcoming party meeting slated to take place following next month's European Parliament vote.

"I can answer your question with a clear no," Merkel replied at a press conference in Berlin with the Iraqi Prime Minister when asked about her plans to vacate the Chancellor's position following a meeting announced by CDU party leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The rumours of Merkel's departure has been heated up after Kramp-Karrenbauer invited the Federal Board of her party to an unscheduled behind-closed-doors gathering after the European elections. Die Welt reported that the secretive meeting might signify Kramp-Karrenbauer's intention to bring forward "changes in political Berlin", not excluding a government reshuffle or Chancellor Angela Merkel's early resignation.

Merkel's term as the German chancellor ends in 2021. In December 2018, she stepped down as the leader of the Christian Democratic Union stating that she will not run for re-election for the country's highest post after this legislative term ends. Merkel also stated that she was not seeking to continue her career in any political capacity.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is widely touted as a potential successor to Merkel's post by German media.