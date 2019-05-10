4 Greenpeace Activists Detained for Vandalising Swedish Parl't Building (PHOTO)

The activists approached on a boat the wall of the building that adjoins water and made an inscription saying "No need to panic," the Dagens Nyheter newspaper specified. A security guard noticed them soon and reported the incident to the police.
READ MORE: Greenpeace Co-Founder on Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Deal': 'Ridiculous Proposal'
The activists aimed at drawing attention to climate issues, which will be on the agenda of the Friday session of the parliament.
— emma (@spacexIaunch) May 10, 2019
Greenpeace has claimed responsibility for the protest action.
All comments
Show new comments (0)