4 Greenpeace Activists Detained for Vandalising Swedish Parl't Building (PHOTO)

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Four activists of international environmental organization Greenpeace were detained in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on the night into Friday for making an inscription on the building of the Swedish parliament, the Dagens Nyheter newspaper reported.

The activists approached on a boat the wall of the building that adjoins water and made an inscription saying "No need to panic," the Dagens Nyheter newspaper specified. A security guard noticed them soon and reported the incident to the police.

The activists aimed at drawing attention to climate issues, which will be on the agenda of the Friday session of the parliament.

​Greenpeace has claimed responsibility for the protest action.