Register
09:12 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference for a proposed Green New Deal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2019

    Greenpeace Co-Founder on Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Deal': 'Ridiculous Proposal'

    © REUTERS/ JONATHAN ERNST
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Greenpeace Co-founder Patrick Moore has criticized New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her proposed 'Green New Deal', a move aimed at building a renewable energy economy. He tweeted that the politician’s call for drastically reducing fossil fuel use is “completely crazy”. Sputnik discussed the issue with Mr Moore.

    Sputnik: Obviously, you've used some strong words to express your opinion with regard to the Green New Deal. What are your main objections against it?

    Patrick Moor: I suppose my main objection is the effective elimination of 80 percent of the world's energy would likely eliminate 80 percent of the world's people in the end. I mean, just growing food, for example — how would we grow food for the world's people without tractors and trucks, and all of the other machinery that is required to deliver food, especially to the inner cities of large centres like Moscow, Shanghai and New York City? How would we get the food to the stores? It's symptomatic of the fact that people who live in cities just take it for granted that this food appears there for them in supermarkets in great variety, healthy food to keep them alive when they couldn't possibly grow it for themselves with such dense populations. And if, in fact, fossil fuels were banned, agricultural productivity would fall dramatically and people would starve by the millions. So, that is just a little bit of why I think it's a ridiculous proposal.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York, talks to the media, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. Ocasio-Cortez, 28, upset U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's election.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    Greenpeace Co-Founder Calls Ocasio-Cortez ‘Pompous Little Twit’ Over Green Deal
    READ MORE: Greenpeace Co-Founder Calls Ocasio-Cortez ‘Pompous Little Twit' Over Green Deal

    Sputnik: It's very strange where she got that mindset from and this particular equation that this is going to affect the globe beneficially. Why in your view is Ocasio-Cortez pushing for this proposal? Are Americans generally aware of the dangers that it represents? Is it just that she is totally out of touch?

    Patrick Moor: I think a lot of people are out of touch in modern society. As I said, people just take it for granted. And we need air to breathe, water to drink, we need food to eat, and we need energy to run the whole civilisation. The food and energy part is really critical. It's easy enough to breathe if the air is clean enough because it's right there for you, there is water in every stream and we've managed to build infrastructure to get it to people fairly easily.

    So, those two things are not so hard to look after, and they don't take that much energy, but food production and the production of all of our civilization's needs, especially the big infrastructure of our cities and all of the transportation systems all require a tremendous amount of energy, both in their construction and in their operation. Between buildings and transportation, this amounts to at least 75 percent of all the energy that is used in the world, particularly for transportation.

    More than 90 percent of all transportation is based on fossil fuels, particularly petroleum or oil, and oil is, indeed, the largest amount of energy of any single source that we use in our daily lives. So, people need to educate themselves about these things because if they are taken in by this Green New Deal […] The truth is, AOC is not behind this, she is the front person for it, she is very attractive, she's fairly well-spoken, but she doesn't know anything about these subjects in particular, she was a bartender before she became a member of Congress.

    The Sunrise Movement is behind her, and I have yet to understand who created this movement, because it has offices all across the United States, there's obviously a fairly big budget for it. It's mostly very young people, it's almost like the Occupy movement has reinvented itself. So, I think what we really have to do is find out who is behind this, because someone is behind it, this is not her idea alone, she is just the front person speaking on behalf of this crazy idea.

    U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference for a proposed Green New Deal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2019
    © REUTERS/ JONATHAN ERNST
    Ocasio-Cortez Schools Ivanka Trump for 'People Want to Work for What They Get' Comment
    READ MORE: Ocasio-Cortez Riles Up Twitter With 'Racist Tropes' Talk Amid Omar Controversy

    Sputnik: I'm sure that is the case. What alternative to this deal have yourselves come up with? Perhaps, you can elaborate on what the alternative is and what you would like globalists to look at in terms of a strategic policy that's going to really add value to the world and sustainability moving forward?

    Patrick Moor: The alternative is largely to continue as we are because the decisions that have been made to continue as we are have been based on what the best thing to do is. The real problem is [that] you've got this ridiculous notion that carbon dioxide is causing a global catastrophe and a global crisis, and as AOC says, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don't stop using fossil fuels. It's not about the fossil fuels themselves, it's about the carbon dioxide which is emitted when they are burned, the same carbon dioxide that was taken out of the air to make the plants that made the coal, oil and gas which was deposited in the earth in the first place.

    That's one thing that people don't realise: that all the CO2 that is being emitted from burning fossil fuels today was once in the atmosphere and has been taken out, and over the millennia CO2 levels in the atmosphere have constantly been declining. They just ignore this. Those numbers are available, all you have to do is be a good researcher on Google and on the Internet and you can see that over the millions of years CO2 has constantly declined.

    Carbon dioxide which they call carbon, which is completely wrong because carbon is soot, carbon is graphite, carbon is diamonds, carbon is not carbon dioxide. They should call it by its correct name, because all the carbon in all carbon-based life, which is all of life, came from carbon dioxide in the air or dissolved in the oceans, lakes and rivers. Carbon dioxide is essential for life to exist, if there were no carbon dioxide, or if there was not a high enough level of carbon dioxide, all the plants would die and would never have existed in the first place if there had not been carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Greenpeace Uses Drone to Put Flare on Top of Spent Nuclear Fuel Pool in France
    Greenpeace Paraglider Arrested, Charged After Breaching Trump Security (VIDEO)
    Greenpeace Warns French Nuclear Waste Pools Vulnerable to Terror Threat
    Amazon Reef Endangered as BP May Use Coral Harming Chemical in Area - Greenpeace
    Greenpeace Expresses Concern Over Growing Tensions Between US, North Korea
    Tags:
    Green New Deal, fossil, carbon, CO2 emissions, Greenpeace, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Participant During Beauty and Professional Skill Contest Among Women Serving in the Missile Forces
    Russia's Real Secret Weapon: Females Wear Military Uniforms
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse