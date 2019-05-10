Register
12:25 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks to the desk during a meeting at the lower house of parliament Bundestag on 2017 budget in Berlin, Germany, September 7, 2016

    German Government Unveils Reworked Immigration Law, Faces Onslaught of Critics

    © REUTERS / Stefanie Loos
    Europe
    Get short URL
    301

    Conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, presenting the proposed immigration law, described it as a "historic point of juncture" offering clear criteria for who should be able to come to Germany to work and under what conditions.

    Angela Merkel's government on Thursday presented a long-awaited bill to the Bundestag which would alter regulations pertaining to the immigration of skilled workers, sparking a heated debate and prompting criticism from various political flanks.

    Initially agreed upon by Angela Merkel's Cabinet five months ago, the reworked law is the government's response to years of vocal complaints from the business community about the lack of qualified IT specialists and engineers, health care workers, and other vocational professions in Germany.

    For example, German IT company Biktom announced that there were 82,000 vacancies in the nation's IT sector.

    ​The suspension of a mandatory check, which normally accompanies all job applications from outside the EU, that ensures there are no German or EU citizen applicants who have priority is one key aspect of the proposed law, which is also set to ease the procedure for immigrants with vocational qualifications hoping to move to Germany.

    Previously, those with academic qualifications were given preference.

    The proposed law will also allow some people to come to Germany for the purpose of receiving vocational training.

    Another migration law proposed by the government modifies how asylum-seekers whose applications have been rejected can obtain a "tolerated" status, thus allowing them to remain in Germany.

    This applies to rejected asylum-seekers who have embarked upon a state vocational training course, have mastered the German language, work at least 20 hours a week and have displayed an ability to support themselves for at least 18 months.

    READ MORE: Angela Merkel Defends Disastrous Migrant Policy During Address in Brandenburg

    The government of Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, and the centre-left Social Democrats, were bombarded from both sides of the parliament during a heated debate.

    The opposition criticised the limited scope of the bill, while the government's conservative faction in the Bundestag made a statement demanding "no immigration into the social security systems".

    Gottfried Curio, a representative from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, spoke out emphasising that the proposed law would only attract more "underqualified poverty migration".

    A Syrian refugee waits at a clinic at the Zaatari refugee camp as German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel visits the camp near Mafraq, north of Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Raad Adayleh
    Germany Halts Granting Asylum to Syrians En Masse – Reports
    Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who presented the law, was careful to point out that any perceived liberalisation of Germany's immigration laws could easily be amended in the future, should the job market situation change.

    The law is set to come into effect 1 January 2020, with the relevant bureaucracies requiring a six-month preparation period. Thus, parliament would have to pass the law this summer to avoid protracted preparatory work.

    READ MORE: Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Ignites Twitter, Branding Migrants ‘Downfall of Germany’

    Recent collaborative research carried by the Institute for Employment Research and the University of Coburg focused on the impact of  a shrinking, ageing German workforce on the national economy.

    The study published by the Bertelsmann Foundation said Germany should start taking in several times as many non-EU immigrants in order to meet labour demands, claiming that by 2060, there will be a drastic shrink in the German population if immigration isn't encouraged.

    Related:

    Angela Merkel Defends Disastrous Migrant Policy During Address in Brandenburg
    Talk of Merkel's Departure Soars as CDU Chief Calls Snap Party Summit – Reports
    Record Number of Migrants Sent Back From Germany to Other EU Countries in 2018
    Germany's Seehofer to Unveil Plan Preventing Migrants From Escaping Deportation
    Tags:
    immigration laws, IT, citizenship application, Germany, citizenship, government, immigration, Christian Social Union (CSU), German Bundestag, Christian Democrats, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women Servicewomen During the Victory Day Parade
    Aerospace Servicewomen & Battle-Tested Hardware: 74th V-Day Parade in Moscow
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse