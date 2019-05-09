Pope Francis Alters Church Law to Make Reporting Sex Abuse Obligatory

Last month, the Vatican stated that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, the archbishop of Santiago, who is accused of covering up sexual abuse within the church.

Pope Francis introduced a new piece of legislation on Thursday affecting all members of the Catholic Church; according to the new law, all cases of sexual abuse must be reported.

The new law reads that any person who is aware of abuse, or suspects it, is "obliged to report (it) promptly" to the Church authorities.

Earlier, the Vatican held a historic summit on clerical sex abuse. Pope Francis referred to those who abuse children as "tools of Satan" and vowed to protect children from "ravenous wolves".

