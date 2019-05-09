'Get Vocal, Europe!' Spotify Weighs Into European Elections With New Playlist

UK voters will also make their way to the polls, after it emerged that their country will stay in long enough to participate in the elections.

Some European voters will take to the polls in two weeks to the tunes of top artists from across the union, due to a new turnout-encouraging move by Spotify.

The Swedish music-streaming service has launched a new election playlist, which features one artist from each of the EU's 28 member states, under the motto "Get Vocal, Europe!"

The Spotify app is set to encourage users to visit the website of the #ThisTimeImVoting campaign, which persuades EU nationals to cast their ballot and provides tips on how to vote.

Users will also receive a reminder to go to the polls on the day their respective country holds European Parliament elections, which are set to take place between 23 and 26 May.

The months leading up to the vote have not been without problems due to the union's enfant terrible, the United Kingdom, which was long expected to depart the EU before the elections.

Instead, it emerged on Tuesday that the UK will take part in the vote after failing to get a Brexit deal agreed upon.

Theresa May had hoped to get her withdrawal agreement through parliament before the original March 29 deadline, but MPs have failed to support it. The Prime Minister has talked Brussels into delaying Brexit until 31 October.

However, the UK can leave before the deadline if MPs have a change of heart. The major Conservative and Labour parties have re-started their negotiations in an effort to break the parliamentary deadlock and deliver a deal that would be backed by a majority of lawmakers.