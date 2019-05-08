Tennis Star Martina Navratilova DROPS CLOTHES to Raise Cancer Awareness

A host of male stars flashed their private parts for a good cause on Monday, recreating the British movie hit The Full Monty. However, on Tuesday it was the ladies’ turn to let their assets out in a cheeky performance to send an important message.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan, Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson, EastEnders star Laurie Brett, So Solid Crew's Lisa Maffia, former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong, and actress Crissy Rock joined forces in dropping many of their clothes for this year’s edition of The All New Monty. The strip for a good cause was aimed at encouraging women to pay more attention to their health, promoting breast and cervical check-ups in a bid to raise cancer awareness.

​All the ladies went completely topless. Apart from the daring performance on stage, the celebrities let body painters cover them in art.

For some of the “showgirls”, the task was personal — namely Former Wimbledon champion Navratilova, who has herself battled breast cancer.

“Sometimes I feel like I lucked out, I had the ‘good cancer’ – if ever there was an oxymoron”, she told the British outlet Metro.

The performance touched social media users, who took to Twitter to applaud the women.

Sobbing watching the the all new monty, such an amazing cause #fullmonty — kim💗 (@kimberley_oneil) May 8, 2019

100% not emotionally stable to be watching the all new monty😭😭💗💗 — stephie👑 (@_stephgovernooo) May 8, 2019

The All New Monty is the most amazing programme 💖 — Abbie Stewart (@abbiestewartt) May 8, 2019

Just sat and watched the all new monty ladies night and I’m so emotional! So amazing the awareness it creates for us ladies to check ourselves! I’ve never really checked… https://t.co/lUehAuCB03 — Kierra Robinson (@missKLR_08) May 7, 2019

​The day before the women took over the stage, male celebrities recreated 90s movie hit The Full Monty. Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong, comedian Joe Pasquale, snooker legend Willie Thorne, Crimewatch presenter Rav Wilding, footballer Jason Cundy, Dancing on Ice's Matt Evers, and Ashley Banjo stripped and showed some smooth moves to raise awareness over testicular and prostate cancer for the men.