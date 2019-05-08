Register
18:24 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken late Friday, Aug. 14, 2009 singer Keith Flint of the British band The Prodigy performs on Shipyard Island in Northern Budapest, Hungary, during the Island Festival, one of the biggest cultural events of Europe, offering art exhibitions, literary and theatre performances and music concerts by international and Hungarian performers.

    Prodigy Star Keith Flint's Death: Coroner Questions SUICIDE Verdict

    © AP Photo / MTI, Laszlo Beliczay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Although a recent inquest heard about a certain unspecified amount of toxic substances, like drugs and alcohol, discovered in Flint’s system, the coroner has left her verdict open, finding insufficient evidence of either suicide or accidental death.

    Prodigy star Keith Flint died at his Essex home by hanging, with cocaine, alcohol, and codeine found in his blood, coroner’s officer Linda Calder told Wednesday’s brief inquest hearing, however not specifying the amount of toxic substances.

    “Mr Flint was found at his home address by a friend, hanging from a beam”, Calder noted, with the county’s chief coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray, coming up with an open conclusion on the case.

    She remarked that “we will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date”, adding that Flint’s family and band manager were aware of the hearing, but did not wish to attend. Also, the hearing saw no witnesses give evidence in person.

    Maxim Reality, left, and Keith Flint, center, of Britain's punk band The Prodigy perform on stage during the Gampel Open Air Festival in Gampel, Switzerland, Thursday August 17, 2006. (KEYSTONE/Olivier Maire)
    © AP Photo / OLIVIER MAIRE
    Prodigy's 'SUPERMAN' Security Man Dies Weeks After Keith Flint's Suicide

    According to Beasley-Murray, police found no suspicious circumstances and no third-party involvement in the hanging; however, judging by the circumstances, she “doesn’t find there’s enough evidence for suicide”.  She also found insufficient evidence that his death was a result of an accident, where he may have been “larking around and it all went horribly wrong”.

    Music fans travelled from as far as Australia to gather outside St Mary’s Church in Bocking, near Flint’s home, for the 49 year-old singer’s funeral, on 29 March, with festival flags flying and floral tributes piled up in the churchyard.

    READ MORE: Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Died From Hanging, Inquest Hears

    Keith Flint, whose body was found by his visiting friend at his home in Essex on 4 March, was portrayed by his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

    The musician shot to fame in the 1990s as the frontman of the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who were wildly popular for hits including “Firestarter” and “Breathe”. Last November, the band released their latest album called “No Tourists”.

    Related:

    Prodigy's 'SUPERMAN' Security Man Dies Weeks After Keith Flint's Suicide
    US Judge Rules Flint Residents Can Sue Former State Governor Over Water Crisis
    WATCH Hundreds Gather in UK's Braintree for Prodigy Legend Keith Flint's Funeral
    Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Died From Hanging, Inquest Hears
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse