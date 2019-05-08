Prodigy Star Keith Flint's Death: Coroner Questions SUICIDE Verdict

Although a recent inquest heard about a certain unspecified amount of toxic substances, like drugs and alcohol, discovered in Flint’s system, the coroner has left her verdict open, finding insufficient evidence of either suicide or accidental death.

Prodigy star Keith Flint died at his Essex home by hanging, with cocaine, alcohol, and codeine found in his blood, coroner’s officer Linda Calder told Wednesday’s brief inquest hearing, however not specifying the amount of toxic substances.

“Mr Flint was found at his home address by a friend, hanging from a beam”, Calder noted, with the county’s chief coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray, coming up with an open conclusion on the case.

She remarked that “we will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date”, adding that Flint’s family and band manager were aware of the hearing, but did not wish to attend. Also, the hearing saw no witnesses give evidence in person.

According to Beasley-Murray, police found no suspicious circumstances and no third-party involvement in the hanging; however, judging by the circumstances, she “doesn’t find there’s enough evidence for suicide”. She also found insufficient evidence that his death was a result of an accident, where he may have been “larking around and it all went horribly wrong”.

Music fans travelled from as far as Australia to gather outside St Mary’s Church in Bocking, near Flint’s home, for the 49 year-old singer’s funeral, on 29 March, with festival flags flying and floral tributes piled up in the churchyard.

Keith Flint, whose body was found by his visiting friend at his home in Essex on 4 March, was portrayed by his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

The musician shot to fame in the 1990s as the frontman of the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who were wildly popular for hits including “Firestarter” and “Breathe”. Last November, the band released their latest album called “No Tourists”.