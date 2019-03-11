Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Died From Hanging, Inquest Hears

The provisional medical cause of The Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint’s death is hanging, coroner officer Lynsey Chaffe told a two-minute hearing in Chelmsford on Monday.
“Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious”, she said, adding that toxicology reports were still to be submitted.
The 49-year-old artist was found dead on 4 March in his Essex home, with Liam Howlett, the founder of The Prodigy, taking to Instagram to confirm his passing.
He also revealed that it was a suicide:
In a tweet, the band expressed “deepest shock” and “sadness” at the singer’s passing, and a few days later announced it would be cancelling all upcoming shows “with immediate effect”.
It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.— The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019
We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t
