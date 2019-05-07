Pompeo Abruptly Scraps Meeting With Merkel Amid Nord Stream 2 Row

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, was slated to meet with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, as well as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for talks in Berlin on Tuesday.

The US State Department said in a statement that a scheduled meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been cancelled.

The authorities added that the talks had to be postponed citing "pressing issues". However, the official body did not specify the reasons for calling off the meeting or provide any further details.

READ MORE: US Slams Nord Stream 2 as Russia's ‘Geopolitical Weapon' in Fresh Rant

According to the State Department, Pompeo "looks forward to being in Berlin soon" to participate in the "important set of meetings" that had been scheduled.

There have been no immediate comments about the meeting's postponement from Merkel or Maas.

© AP Photo / David Goldman Pompeo Gives Speech on US Arctic Policies at Meeting in Finland (VIDEO)

The cancellation of the talks comes as Mike Pompeo travelled to Rovaniemi, Finland to take part in an Arctic Council meeting.

It is unclear where the US Secretary of State will head next.

During his visit to Germany, Pompeo was expected to address the issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The United States has repeatedly voiced objections to the initiative, claiming that the construction of the pipeline was Moscow's means of exercising pressure on the European Union.

READ MORE: Tensions Over Nord Stream 2 Block US Business Participation — AmCham Russia

Moscow has denied the allegations, calling Nord Stream 2 a purely commercial project that should not be politicised.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies — Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, France's Engie, Austria's OMV and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell.

The project, due to be completed before the end of this year, aims to deliver 55 billion cubic metres (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union.