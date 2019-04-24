UK Police Arrest 'Syria-Related' Man on Suspicion of Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK police arrested on Wednesday a 20-year-old man in London on suspicion of terrorism offenses, the police said in a statement.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Wednesday, 24 April, arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences. As part of the pre-planned operation, officers attended an address in south-west London where they arrested a 20-year-old man under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He was taken to a south London police station where he currently remains in police custody," the statement reads.

"He was taken to a south London police station & the arrest is Syria-related. — Faith Matters (@FaithMattersUK) April 24, 2019

The police stressed that the arrest was Syria-related.

The searches at the arrestee’s address continue, and the investigation is underway, according to the statement.