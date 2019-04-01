Alleged UK Spy ‘Osama bin Bieber’ Who Joined Daesh Executed by Terror Group

The young man allegedly gave away the location of a senior Daesh recruiter who has subsequently been killed in a coalition drone strike.

Mohammed Ismail, a UK teenager of Iraqi Kurdish extraction, who joined Daesh when he was only 18, was executed by the terror group in 2016 after Daesh suspected him of being a spy, The Sunday Times reported 31 March. This is the first known Daesh execution of a suspected British spy, according to The Sun.

Ismail left his home country in 2014 to join Daesh ranks. His friends, who nicknamed "Osama bin Bieber" due to his youthful appearance, said he had some Islamist views at college.

He is believed to have been fighting for Daesh in Syria, where he was injured and subsequently assigned the job of Daesh police officer.

The young man got the terror group's attention after the assassination of Nasser Muthana, a senior Daesh recruiter from the UK's Cardiff. Muthana was killed in a drone strike in Mosul, and it is believed it was Ismail who gave away his location to Western intelligence services.

Mohammed Ismail [left], an #IS jihadi from Coventry, gave away the location of Nasser Muthana [right], another British Daeshi, a prominent propagandist-recruiter, leading to Muthana's death in 2016. Ismail was then executed as a spy by IS months later. https://t.co/tOaf4QoFve pic.twitter.com/cYvy0iy572 — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) 31 марта 2019 г.

​"They did an interrogation with him," an unnamed member of the Daesh security apparatus told The Sunday Times. "He confessed everything. And then they killed him."

According to the unnamed Daesh member, the interrogation was filmed on video, along with the execution. The way Ismail was executed is undisclosed.

A source close to one of Ismail's friends who joined him in Syria, said Ismail got "radicalized" in just 15 days.

"Three weeks before he joined the jihad, he was nightclubbing in Coventry," the source said, according to The Sun.

Daesh is a terror group outlawed in Russia and a number of other countries.