04:02 GMT +301 April 2019
    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.

    Alleged UK Spy ‘Osama bin Bieber’ Who Joined Daesh Executed by Terror Group

    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    Military & Intelligence
    The young man allegedly gave away the location of a senior Daesh recruiter who has subsequently been killed in a coalition drone strike.

    Mohammed Ismail, a UK teenager of Iraqi Kurdish extraction, who joined Daesh when he was only 18, was executed by the terror group in 2016 after Daesh suspected him of being a spy, The Sunday Times reported 31 March. This is the first known Daesh execution of a suspected British spy, according to The Sun.

    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Jailed Stockholm Terrorist Caught With Daesh Flag in His Cell
    Ismail left his home country in 2014 to join Daesh ranks. His friends, who nicknamed "Osama bin Bieber" due to his youthful appearance, said he had some Islamist views at college.

    He is believed to have been fighting for Daesh in Syria, where he was injured and subsequently assigned the job of Daesh police officer.

    The young man got the terror group's attention after the assassination of Nasser Muthana, a senior Daesh recruiter from the UK's Cardiff. Muthana was killed in a drone strike in Mosul, and it is believed it was Ismail who gave away his location to Western intelligence services.

    ​"They did an interrogation with him," an unnamed member of the Daesh security apparatus told The Sunday Times. "He confessed everything. And then they killed him."

    According to the unnamed Daesh member, the interrogation was filmed on video, along with the execution. The way Ismail was executed is undisclosed.

    A source close to one of Ismail's friends who joined him in Syria, said Ismail got "radicalized" in just 15 days.

    "Three weeks before he joined the jihad, he was nightclubbing in Coventry," the source said, according to The Sun.

    Daesh is a terror group outlawed in Russia and a number of other countries.

    Tags:
    terrorism, teenager, execution, spy, Daesh, Syria, United Kingdom
