Boys Linked to Radical Group Who Called Prince Harry 'Race Traitor' Plead Guilty

One of the teenagers admitted to encouraging terrorism and possessing terrorism-related documents, while the other had earlier admitted to two counts of encouraging terrorism.

Two teenagers linked to a Neo-Nazi group that called Prince Harry a "race traitor" for marrying Meghan Markle have confessed to terror charges.

Michal Szewczuk, a 19-year-old university student from Leeds, has pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five of possessing documents that could be useful for terrorists, according to BBC.

He was reportedly found to be in possession of bomb-making instructions and guides on Islamist terror attacks, as well as a "white resistance" manual.

Another defendant, 18-year-old Londoner Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, admitted in December to two counts of encouraging terrorism.

Both were granted conditional bail and are expected to be sentenced at the Old Bailey, London's central criminal court, on 17 June.

It is understood that they have produced propaganda for Sonnenkrieg Division, a British neo-Nazi organisation thought to be the offspring of the notorious US-based militant group Atomwaffen Division.

The Sonnenkrieg group was exposed last year; its members were revealed to glorify Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik and disseminate social media posts calling Prince Harry a "race traitor" who should be shot, apparently for marrying a woman of mixed ancestry.

