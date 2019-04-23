US President Trump to Visit Britain in June - UK PM's Press Service

This would be Trump's second trip to the UK, following the four-day visit he made last July when he was met by thousands of people protesting his policies.

US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to Britain on 3-5 June, the UK Prime Minister's press service said.

"President Trump will be a guest of Her Majesty The Queen during the visit, and will also have discussions with the Prime Minister in Downing Street," the press service said.

As the statement has specified, while in the UK, Trump is expected to attend the Horse Guards Parade in London and inspect the Guard of Honour.

Afterwards he will arrive at Buckingham Palace where a State Banquet in the Ballroom, accommodating about 150 VIP guests, is due to be held.

Trump's visit to the UK in July 2018 was marked by demonstrations. According to the BBC, the crowds had strong messages for the US president — from their problems with his policies to hair styling tips.

Meanwhile, the White House has also reported that Donald Trump will travel to France on 6 June to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.