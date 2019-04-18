Register
23:35 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nazi medals laid over map.

    92-Year-Old Ex-Nazi Camp Guard Accused of Helping Kill 5,000 Prisoners at Age 17

    © Sputnik / А. Шадрин
    Europe
    Get short URL
    201

    On Thursday, a German chief prosecutor charged a 92-year-old man from Hamburg identified by the German outlet Die Welt as Bruno Dey with assisting in the murders of 5,230 Jewish prisoners during his tenure as a guard at the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

    Dey was 17 years old at the time he committed the crimes he stands accused of, and will be tried as a juvenile by the court.

    According to Die Welt, Dey was a member of the SS, the Nazi paramilitary organization that in large part directly enacted and oversaw the regime's genocidal goals. He served as a watchman on a guard tower at the Stutthof camp near the city of Danzig, now Gdansk, in Poland, for eight months toward the tail end of World War II, between 1944 and 1945.

    Action in support of the president of Venezuela N. Maduro
    © Sputnik / Carlos Herrera
    'Hitler is on Other Side': Venezuela's Maduro Rips Pence for Nazi Germany Allusion

    Dey, who is a baker, claims that he never supported Nazi ideology and has expressed regret that so many innocent lives were lost during the war. He has said he played no direct role in any of the deaths at the camps, though he admitted witnessing emaciated bodies and people being led to gas chambers, obviously to be executed. Dey is accused of being an accessory to murder for his work in the camp.

    Dey has been described by prosecuting officials as "a little wheel in the machinery of murder," AP reports.

    Stutthof served as a concentration camp starting in 1942, and started functioning as an extermination camp two years later. At this time, most prisoners who arrived at the camp were divided into two camps — the healthy, and the old or sick. The former were forced into labor tasks, while the latter were killed in the multiple gas chambers at the campsite. The camp housed 110,000 Jewish prisoners at the time; 65,000 of them died there.

    This Oct. 24, 1940 file photo shows German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, right, shaking hands with Head of State of Vichy France Marshall Philippe Petain, in occupied France.
    © AP Photo /
    Affluent German Family to Reportedly Give €10 Mln to Charity Due to Nazi Past

    Last year, German authorities charged another former SS guard, now 95 years old, who had worked at the Mauthausen camp in northern Austria from 1944 to 1945. He was accused of helping put to death 36,000 Jews at the camp.

    The SS, or Schutzstaffel, started as a small protective unit for the senior leadership of the Nazi party. After Heinrich Himmler, a fervent supporter of Adolf Hitler's anti-Semitic ideology, took over the SS in 1929, he expanded its membership to more than 250,000 operatives.

    During the Nuremberg trials of Nazi leaders following World War II, the SS was declared a criminal organization for committing crimes against humanity.

    Related:

    Last Sobibor Survivor Vows to Preserve Memory About Nazi's 'Death Factory'
    'Hitler is on Other Side': Maduro Rips Pence for Nazi Germany Allusion
    Declassified Nazi Papers REVEAL ‘How to Take Over a Democratic Country’ (PHOTOS)
    World Zionist Organisation Slams Ali Express for Selling ‘Lego Nazi’ Figurines
    'Crossed Line': Rammstein in Hot Water Over Nazi Death Camp VIDEO
    Tags:
    Nazi, Germany, concentration camp, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse