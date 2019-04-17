Hungary Blames France's 'Apocalyptic Loss of Values' for Notre Dame Fire

The iconic Parisian landmark suffered a devastating fire on Monday, with the blaze destroying two thirds of the ancient cathedral's roof, its clock and its 300 foot spire.

Hungarian deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen has called the fire which engulfed the Notre Dame Cathedral a "tragic symbol" of the "apocalyptic loss of values we are witnessing in the Western world," AP has reported, citing an excerpt from an interview set to be broadcast on Hungarian news channel Hir TV next week.

According to Semjen, France's "secularist, anti-church policy is also deeply responsible" for Monday's fire.

"May God allow this tragedy to be a sign which shakes up the French nation, not just regarding the reconstruction of the church but also in terms of their own national self-esteem, their own history, their own Frenchness and their own Christianity," the politician, who is also the head of Hungary's Christian Democratic Party, said.

Semjen noted that Budapest would consider helping to fund the effort to rebuild Notre Dame, but added that France was a "rich country," and that President Emmanuel Macron should have announced Paris's commitment to rebuilding the iconic cathedral. Macron described the cathedral fire as a "terrible tragedy" and vowed to restore Notre Dame within five years.

Notre Dame, an irreplaceable example of ancient French Gothic architecture, went up in flames on Monday evening, and burned into the early hours of Tuesday morning as firefighters struggled to douse the flames.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW