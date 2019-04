Firefighters and emergency workers examine the site of the Notre Dame cathedral, which caught fire on Monday evening.

The building was heavily damaged in the blaze and two-thirds of the cathedral's wooden roof was destroyed in the fire. The main spire and clock collapsed, but the two main towers were saved.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to restore the iconic cathedral within five years.

Macron has described the incident as a "terrible tragedy".

