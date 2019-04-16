Corbyn: Brexit Talks With Conservatives Stall Amid Customs Union Differences

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday that talks with the ruling Conservatives on core Brexit issues remained deadlocked, according to The Guardian.

"There has to be access to European markets and above all, there has to be a dynamic relationship to protect the conditions and rights that we’ve got for the environment and consumer workplace rights. We’ve put those cases very robustly to the government and there’s no agreement as yet," Corbyn was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

READ MORE: 'Let's Just Leave': UKIP Scotland Leader Says UK Gov't Trying to Sabotage Brexit

He also noted that the government was not prepared to accept the Labour’s demands on a customs union with the European Union, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May was in favour of a new trade arrangement that would allow the country to strike trade deals with other nations, such as the United States.

"The government doesn’t appear to be shifting the red lines because they’ve got a big pressure in the Tory party that actually wants to turn this country into a deregulated low-tax society which will do a deal with [US President Donald] Trump. I don’t want to do that," Corbyn argued.

Cross-party talks aim to secure a majority in the House of Commons for the terms of the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc by 31 October.

The Labour is also seeking a confirmatory referendum on May's Brexit deal. The talks on this and other key issues are expected to continue after Easter.