17:55 GMT +316 April 2019
    Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech laying out the plan for the party following the Brexit vote in June 2016, in London, February 24, 2017.

    Corbyn: Brexit Talks With Conservatives Stall Amid Customs Union Differences

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday that talks with the ruling Conservatives on core Brexit issues remained deadlocked, according to The Guardian.

    "There has to be access to European markets and above all, there has to be a dynamic relationship to protect the conditions and rights that we’ve got for the environment and consumer workplace rights. We’ve put those cases very robustly to the government and there’s no agreement as yet," Corbyn was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

    He also noted that the government was not prepared to accept the Labour’s demands on a customs union with the European Union, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May was in favour of a new trade arrangement that would allow the country to strike trade deals with other nations, such as the United States.

    "The government doesn’t appear to be shifting the red lines because they’ve got a big pressure in the Tory party that actually wants to turn this country into a deregulated low-tax society which will do a deal with [US President Donald] Trump. I don’t want to do that," Corbyn argued.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on at the EU parliament headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019.
    Cross-party talks aim to secure a majority in the House of Commons for the terms of the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc by 31 October.

    The Labour is also seeking a confirmatory referendum on May's Brexit deal. The talks on this and other key issues are expected to continue after Easter.

    Tags:
    tax, Brexit, Labour Party, House of Commons, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
