20:46 GMT +315 April 2019
    'Let's Just Leave': UKIP Scotland Leader Says UK Gov't Trying to Sabotage Brexit

    With the UK’s departure from the EU delayed once more earlier this month, rumours are circulating that Britain’s big businesses are not too pleased. Would a swift exit from the bloc under WTO rules have been better for both sides? Sputnik spoke with UKIP Scotland leader Donald McKay for more.

    Sputnik: Will Brexit be bad for British business?

    Donald McKay: As a member of UKIP I think that Brexit is a great idea; I think that a no deal Brexit is no problem at all. I also run a small business myself, and if anything the EU is a hindrance not a help, so I'm a bit suspicious about people saying that businesses are affected by Brexit.

    I'm not denying that some very large businesses might be in the short term; but what does a political organisation like the EU do that helps small businesses up and down the country?

    It certainly does nothing for us, other than make more and more rules that we could do without.

    I would say it would that leaving the EU would help business, rather than in any way hinder it. I can't help but think that possibly it's very much in the interests of men who make serious money, that they want to be in the EU because it makes them more money, but for ordinary people, I don't think it would be in any way a bad thing, and in my judgement a good thing.

    Sputnik: Was extending Article Fifty once again a mistake?

    Donald McKay: I think that the people who are running our Brexit negotiations don't want to leave the EU in the first place, that's the problem.
    What they are doing is making it as difficult as possible, and it's like anything else; if you try to delay something, there's always a chance that it won't happen at all, that's what I think they are trying to do.

    It's a quite deliberate attempt to sabotage the whole thing, and they may well succeed.

    If they wanted to leave they would have left by now, there would be no ifs, buts or maybes about it, and there are plenty of people out there who would tell them how to do it, including the leader of my own party, who is on the record on quite a number of occasions saying repeal the nineteen seventy two European Communities act, we tell them why we are leaving and how we are leaving, why are we asking them for permission to leave? Let's just leave.

    We could then see about striking deals with other countries, as and when we see fit, so the extension is designed to try and stop it happening at all.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

