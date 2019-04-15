Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Fire (PHOTOS)

Some social media users turned to Twitter to share images and videos showing smoke coming out of the cathedral.

A fire started at the Notre Dame Cathedral in the centre of the French capital on Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

AFP reported citing sources that the fire could have been caused by renovation works that were underway inside the building. ​​​

Numerous photos uploaded by social media users show clouds of smoke coming out of the building.

Smoke billowing from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/mvx4jN19fH — David Almacy (@almacy) 15 апреля 2019 г.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW