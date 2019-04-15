Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Fire (PHOTOS)

A fire started at the Notre Dame Cathedral in the centre of the French capital on Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.
AFP reported citing sources that the fire could have been caused by renovation works that were underway inside the building.
Numerous photos uploaded by social media users show clouds of smoke coming out of the building.
Horrible #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/BndHQRO1b5— Solveig Godeluck (@Solwii) 15 апреля 2019 г.
Smoke billowing from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/mvx4jN19fH— David Almacy (@almacy) 15 апреля 2019 г.
#NotreDame on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2o6fdFmLbC— Liam Taylor (@LiamMTaylor) 15 апреля 2019 г.
