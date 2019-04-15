WATCH LIVE as Paris' Legendary Notre Dame Cathedral Burns

Social media users near the scene of the fire engulfing Notre-Dame de Paris have posted horrifying footage of the flames.
A Sputnik France live stream of the situation shows that the fire continues to burn out of control.
The footage shows a massive plume of smoke rising from the cathedral's roof, with bright orange flames seen rising from the roof and from inside windows looking out onto River Seine.
The fire reportedly began at around 6:50 pm local time, according to the Paris fire department. AFP reported that the fire may have been started accidentally during renovation works underway inside the cathedral. Police are currently treating the fire as an accident.
#NotreDame on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2o6fdFmLbC— Liam Taylor (@LiamMTaylor) April 15, 2019
Horrible #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/BndHQRO1b5— Solveig Godeluck (@Solwii) April 15, 2019
It’s getting worse. But the fire brigade has turned up. Hard to see how the tackle this. The plume of smoke is already 100s of feet long. pic.twitter.com/5LBf2odKka— Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) April 15, 2019
Notre-Dame is one of Paris' most widely recognised landmarks.
