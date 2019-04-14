WikiLeaks Denies 'Insurance' File Dump After Assange's Arrest

"Note: https://file.wikileaks.org/ is not a release, insurance dump, or response to Assange's arrest. It is the page where published documents are available for bulk download so that people can create mirrors, access publications offline, or use the raw data. It has existed for years", it tweeted Saturday.
Assange was seized at the Ecuadorean Embassy after its government withdrew his political asylum status. The Australian national, who has been staying in the embassy since 2012, is wanted in the United States for leaking damning Afghan war logs but the official charges against him only reference hacking.
