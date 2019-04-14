WikiLeaks Denies 'Insurance' File Dump After Assange's Arrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The whistleblowing website WikiLeaks has denied speculation that it released "insurance" files as a way of putting pressure on those holding its founder, Julian Assange.

"Note: https://file.wikileaks.org/ is not a release, insurance dump, or response to Assange's arrest. It is the page where published documents are available for bulk download so that people can create mirrors, access publications offline, or use the raw data. It has existed for years", it tweeted Saturday.

Previously, rumours have circulated that Assange's arrest by UK police earlier in the week could lead to a publication of more incriminating files. Such dumps were preceded in the past by the emergence of encrypted "insurance" files, which could be opened using keys published separately.

Assange was seized at the Ecuadorean Embassy after its government withdrew his political asylum status. The Australian national, who has been staying in the embassy since 2012, is wanted in the United States for leaking damning Afghan war logs but the official charges against him only reference hacking.